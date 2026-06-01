House of Green

House of Green

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
5d

It’s not only the trees in the forest. It’s the wildlife that inhabits it. And it’s what’s in the soil, and the water, that all changes, that’s what is diminished. Untold species and diversity lost. I’m not only a tree hugger, I’m an Earth hugger. And I cry for this planet.

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1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
Elle Gardner's avatar
Elle Gardner
5dEdited

The environmental movement has been co-opted by these industrial alternatives that are just as destructive and extractive as fossil fuels, sold on the lie they are “green.” The level of habitat destruction and extinction is unconscionable. People fight for carbon credits and drive their “clean energy” electric cars while the oceans are destroyed, grasslands paved and solared over, forests are felled, birds migratory patterns obliterated, mountaintops removed, massive craters mined, and on and on. All because the marketing around “green” has been the most successful lie in history. It is much easier to sign a worthless online petition than to tie yourself to a tree.

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