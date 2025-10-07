When I attended a solar ‘farms’ hearing in the town over from mine last week in Fort Edward, New York, at first, I was relieved to see scientist after scientist take the stand to make sound environmental arguments for what a solar project of this size would do to critical grassland and wetland habitat.

I thought to myself… “Surely this project cannot be allowed to go through with DEC-protected habitat in question.”

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is New York State’s environmental body that is infamously active in protecting land in this state. It’s one of the reasons why the largest park outside of the national park system in the country can be found in New York State. And it’s one of the reasons I moved home to New York State in 2023: I wanted to be in a place that respects its environment.

When I heard a scientist bring up the fragility of these habitats and disclose that the DEC has already recognized the critical importance of these lands, I figured there would be no way this renewable factory, developed by Boralex, could go through.

After listening to the first 10 speakers, my hope started to sink. One speaker disclosed that the local grassland trust submitted to Boralex the most sensitive areas of all within the solar factory outline… only to discover that Boralex filed a permit to develop on top of those very areas.

It appeared nothing was being done to stop this corporation out of Canada. In fact, it appeared this was already a done deal. I later learned that the permit for this solar project was issued before a meeting for public comment was hosted.

Again, how could a solar project of this size be pushed through on a town without input from the local residents? Something didn’t seem right.

I noticed when I walked into the meeting that night a car in the parking lot that had a New York State department plastered on its side.

The two judges that mediated the meeting sat at a table with that same label draped over it: Department of Public Service. I found it odd during the meeting that the Department of Environmental Conservation was not either 1) the host of the meeting or 2) present at the meeting to discuss the illegality of developing over land that has state protections within it.

I also found it odd during the meeting that the judges stated there will be no questions asked towards them (the state) or Boralex. The meeting was merely to share our feelings in a public forum that they ‘would consider.’ But with the permit already issued to Boralex, what commentary was considered from that meeting? Especially when Boralex went right ahead and submitted to develop over the most sensitive grassland habitats?

The scientists present also stated since 2018, they have been shut out from the development of this solar factory entirely. They pleaded to the judges to have their input, research, and findings factored into what was about to be developed. The judges sat there in silence… since we weren’t allowed to communicate with them or ask them questions.

The meeting adjourned with the only people in favor of this incoming environmental devastation being the very landowners that agreed to take the money in exchange for the rollout of hundreds of acres of solar panels. It was not a popular topic with the locals. Around 75% of the people in that room were against this project. Historically, if 3/4th of the people present to vote on something feel one way about the outcome, in a democratic body of government, that means the project would fail.

But in this case, the very small minority of people supporting this project because they are receiving payment to support it… were winning out in the end. The democratic process had been steamrolled.

So my mom and I did some digging.

Unilateral government

It turns out in 2020, under Andrew Cuomo, ORES (Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission) was created to supersede the DEC and ‘streamline environmental roadblocks to make way for renewable construction.’

As ORES says right on its website:

“Balancing Local Concerns with State Goals: While ORES provides opportunities for local governments and communities to engage in the permitting process, it also has the authority to preempt local laws that would unreasonably burden the development of renewable energy projects needed to meet state climate goals.”

ORES was created to do one of two things:

“Expedite” the environmental review process and “consolidate” all environmental considerations for faster deployment of renewable projects Preempt town boards to push through a made-up green energy initiative that destroys all local forms of democratic input

We didn’t vote for ORES. Not a single resident of New York State cast a vote for the creation of ORES. We didn’t vote for the bureaucrats that work at ORES. ORES is a unilateral branch of government that was quietly created to replace the DEC, granting solar and wind corporations direct access to our land and previously protected habitats.

My mom and I called the DEC this week to confirm these findings. The DEC told us not only were they unaware this project was being deployed in Fort Edward, but they were also unaware it was being developed over critical grassland habitat that supports endangered species. The DEC disclosed on the phone to us that ORES ‘gets the final say’ in these determinations.

The DEC shared our desperate sentiments for what is about to happen on this land. They, too, do not want to see that happen to what’s left of our grasslands and multiple endangered owl species. They, too, understand the ecological implications of destroying critical components of ecosystems that support ALL life in this region.

But there was nothing they could do.

As the website states, “ORES was established to help New York meet the requirements of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), which sets ambitious targets for renewable energy generation. The CLCPA mandates that New York must obtain 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and have a zero-emissions electric grid by 2040.”

The DEC disclosed the individual at ORES that is responsible for the environmental consideration in this project. This individual has yet to respond to my mom or me. I will be covering our exchange with this individual, or lack thereof.

I will be taking this story to the news. I will be pursuing this story to its furthest extent. I am also in the process of founding an environmental nonprofit to assist me in being able to defend this land. I see it’s up to us. The government of New York State is determined to destroy our land, our grasslands, our wetlands, and our endangered species in the name of ‘clean energy’ with targets that were created out of thin air.

The governor has some explaining to do. We are being lied to. They preach ‘environmentally friendly’ while knowing full well they plan to destroy the environment to generate electricity for New York City, which is hundreds of miles away from here. If renewable energy was the utopian solution it’s painted to be, the governor wouldn’t need to create a unilateral branch of government that supersedes the state’s own environmental body that has spent a lot of time and research assigning designations and passing environmental laws.

By deferring all environmental consideration to ORES, shutting the DEC out of the conversation, all previously protected and studied lands by the DEC become null and void. This should have New Yorkers up in arms.

This cannot be allowed to continue. Stay tuned.

FURTHER READING