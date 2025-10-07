House of Green

House of Green

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Rorschalk's avatar
Ted Rorschalk
4h

The MFers make it up as they go along and figure nobody will notice or care. God bless and protect you, Ms. Fasulo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexandra Fasulo
reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
4h

Welcome to reality. Your only hope is for the Trump administration to cut off the solar subsidies before this project gets built. The entire solar energy is nothing but a robinhood scheme backwards. IE the rich are stealing the tax dollars of the middleclass taxpayers. Not a single solar project would had ever been built without the tax credits they get from the Federal government. Warren Buffet owns a utility company that is big into solar energy and he is on record saying that he would have never done any if he couldn’t get the tax credits. If you want to learn more about the reality of solar energy there is a gentlemen who has an excellent substack with tons of readable material backed up with the actual facts. I will look it up and post his substack so you can learn more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexandra Fasulo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture