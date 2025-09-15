While developers, foreign investors, and solar farm conglomerates diligently work to snatch up pristine farmland around the country, current landowners are considering a work-around that ensures their farmland or wild land stays pristine… forever.

They’re achieving this legacy that lives on long after them using easements.

A farmland or conservation easement is one of those mutually beneficial arrangements that’s growing in popularity across the country. It creates financial benefits for both parties while most importantly, preserving the land in question.

I am strongly considering doing this with my own 6.74 acres through Saratoga PLAN, a land/conservation trust in my county.

I sat down to thoroughly research this topic for you all. There is a lot to cover with easements, land donations, and bargain sales, which is why I wanted to create a general 101 overview for anyone considering buying land this year.

In this article, I will cover what a land easement is, how it lowers the value of the land for a ‘bargain sale’ for buyers, and why doing this comes with a slew of tax breaks for the seller. I will also cover where you can find these bargain sales close to your home base.

Let’s get to it!