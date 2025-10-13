As part of my researching for this series, I have been blown away by the network of tools, support, and discounted land prices available to everyday Americans through nonprofits.

I have already covered in this series how to use land trust nonprofits to pair with aging farmers or acquire farms after farmers age for a fair/discounted market rate.

In this article, I am going to dive into Community Land Trusts (CLTs) that make the dream of building out your small farm, homestead, or community garden that much more attainable.

I fully believe more Americans would consider buying some of the farmland that’s now changing hands as American farmers retire/pass on if they believed the land to be affordable or within reach for their family. CLTs are absolutely a way to make that a possibility, and they’re managed by none other than nonprofits set up purposely to buy and hold farmland for future farmers and homesteaders.

Therefore, I will be exploring what CLTs are, the pros and cons of using them, why they come with extremely affordable land pricing, how to find them, and why you might want to consider this arrangement when shopping for land this year.

With $24 trillion dollars worth of farmland and buildings now changing hands over the next 18-years as the average age of the American farmer is over 60, we need everyday people to throw their hats in the ring. It’s my goal to give you opportunities to do just that.

So without further ado, let’s get into Community Land Trusts.