House of Green

House of Green

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Bob Olinque's avatar
Bob Olinque
4d

Welcome to the party, you are now dealing with what is considered the deep State. In other words, unelected bureaucrats making, and acting on their own without accountability. Wishing you all the luck in the world !!!

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Laura Legere's avatar
Laura Legere
4d

Any news on the letter from John Rich and team to the governor? I am quite sure she will not answer and since she will miss the deadline for a response, action can be taken to halt the whole ball of wax, right? I would love to hear the next steps and if you need to keep it on the down low because of showing the grifters your hand I completely comprehend that. Thank you Alexandra for all of your hard and heart felt work. We love you! 💓

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