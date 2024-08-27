Why subscribe?

$24 trillion dollars worth of farmland and farming assets are going to be for sale in the U.S. over the next 20-years. The biggest wealth transfer of our lives has just commenced, and I will be documenting every single thing about it here.

A land revolution is upon us, and my hope is for the House of Green publication to be at the forefront of what’s happening.

Most importantly, it is my goal to equip you with the information and stories you need to farm, garden, homestead, futurestead, set up agricultural education businesses, and heal the environment.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

How we handle this wealth transfer matters

If we ignore this exchange of farmland, we’re staring down a future with little food autonomy. Join me as I set up a futurestead on my 6.74 acres of farmland in Upstate NY. I am brand new to farming, gardening, and working the land (doing it all solo) - and I am not afraid to admit that!

I will be learning a lot along the way and am committed to sharing it all here with you. I am also a big proponent of financial transparency!

I will be sharing loan details, land costs, construction costs, tax credits, tax breaks, and so forth. There is so much to come.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the farming conversation

This world isn’t headed in a healthy environmental direction. We all know it. Join our damn tree-hugging crew!!! One person CAN make a difference!!

Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.