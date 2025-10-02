House of Green

House of Green

Home
Notes
Buy Farmland Series
Starting a Farm 101
Construction Costs
Farm Loans
Archive
Leaderboard
About

September 2025

Here's where you can find farmland for LESS THAN $2,500/acre
Though land is overall expensive around the US, not every county or region is coupled with impossible price tags. Here's how to find quality farmland…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
6
Buying dirt cheap land through tax-delinquent or foreclosure auctions
As part of this week's 'unconventional ways to buy land series,' I am diving into tax deed and mortgage foreclosure sales that result in land/home sales…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
4
Yes, land 'bargains' exist... and land trusts know where to find them
In this week's 'unconventional ways to buy land' series, I am tackling conservation easements and how this kind of legal agreement creates bargain land…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
Donations-based farmland purchases: using crowdfunding to buy YOUR land
In this week's 'unconventional ways to buy land' series, I am diving into using crowdfunding methods to pool funds and resources to make farmland…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
Not everyone sells to the highest bidder: how to end up with gifted farmland
In this week's 'unconventional ways to buy farmland series,' I am diving into donation-based or sliding-scale farmland transfers from farmers and…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
3

August 2025

Bridging the gap: using nonprofits to buy farmland from aging farmers
As part of this week's 'unconventional ways to buy farmland' series, I am diving into nonprofit-to-farmer programs that are connecting hopeful…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
4
It takes a village: how to buy farmland as a group and set up a community
As part of this week's 'unconventional ways to buy land series,' we are diving into land cooperatives and pooling resources with others to buy and share…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
11
The total cost: heating my barn and water using propane over the last 12-months
I had my propane tank filled up last month. Here's what I paid, the total cost to heat my barn for one year, and the most energy efficient…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
4
How to buy land without a bank (even with bad credit): seller financing 101
This week's 'unconventional ways to buy land' series topic will look at seller financing and why working directly with the seller allows you to…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
2
What I sell (and charge) at my farm stand: summer 2025 edition
We are always changing what we offer at our Amish-made farm stand, so here's a breakdown of our inventory, what we (my mom and I) charge, and the…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
10
You can bid on cheap land for sale through government auctions
Land is auctioned off at both the federal and state level in this country well below market value. Here's how to find these land auctions, place a bid…
  
Alexandra Fasulo
3
© 2025 Alexandra Fasulo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture