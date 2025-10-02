Subscribe
It's worse than I thought: thousands of protected acres GONE for a "solar" factory
I attended a proposed solar farm hearing in the town over from mine last evening. What I witnessed was worse than I imagined: they're prepared to…
Oct 2
•
Alexandra Fasulo
155
67
September 2025
Here's where you can find farmland for LESS THAN $2,500/acre
Though land is overall expensive around the US, not every county or region is coupled with impossible price tags. Here's how to find quality farmland…
Sep 29
•
Alexandra Fasulo
45
6
Buying dirt cheap land through tax-delinquent or foreclosure auctions
As part of this week's 'unconventional ways to buy land series,' I am diving into tax deed and mortgage foreclosure sales that result in land/home sales…
Sep 22
•
Alexandra Fasulo
52
4
Yes, land 'bargains' exist... and land trusts know where to find them
In this week's 'unconventional ways to buy land' series, I am tackling conservation easements and how this kind of legal agreement creates bargain land…
Sep 15
•
Alexandra Fasulo
45
Donations-based farmland purchases: using crowdfunding to buy YOUR land
In this week's 'unconventional ways to buy land' series, I am diving into using crowdfunding methods to pool funds and resources to make farmland…
Sep 8
•
Alexandra Fasulo
46
Not everyone sells to the highest bidder: how to end up with gifted farmland
In this week's 'unconventional ways to buy farmland series,' I am diving into donation-based or sliding-scale farmland transfers from farmers and…
Sep 2
•
Alexandra Fasulo
94
3
August 2025
Bridging the gap: using nonprofits to buy farmland from aging farmers
As part of this week's 'unconventional ways to buy farmland' series, I am diving into nonprofit-to-farmer programs that are connecting hopeful…
Aug 25
•
Alexandra Fasulo
81
4
It takes a village: how to buy farmland as a group and set up a community
As part of this week's 'unconventional ways to buy land series,' we are diving into land cooperatives and pooling resources with others to buy and share…
Aug 18
•
Alexandra Fasulo
104
11
The total cost: heating my barn and water using propane over the last 12-months
I had my propane tank filled up last month. Here's what I paid, the total cost to heat my barn for one year, and the most energy efficient…
Aug 14
•
Alexandra Fasulo
47
4
How to buy land without a bank (even with bad credit): seller financing 101
This week's 'unconventional ways to buy land' series topic will look at seller financing and why working directly with the seller allows you to…
Aug 11
•
Alexandra Fasulo
59
2
What I sell (and charge) at my farm stand: summer 2025 edition
We are always changing what we offer at our Amish-made farm stand, so here's a breakdown of our inventory, what we (my mom and I) charge, and the…
Aug 7
•
Alexandra Fasulo
86
10
You can bid on cheap land for sale through government auctions
Land is auctioned off at both the federal and state level in this country well below market value. Here's how to find these land auctions, place a bid…
Aug 4
•
Alexandra Fasulo
76
3
